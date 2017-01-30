Courtesy of Instagram

Kirk Frost may have some explaining to do! After we learned that the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star reportedly has a baby with another woman, there’s more. He apparently told his alleged mistress that he was planning on leaving his wife, Rasheeda. You’re never going to believe this…

Three’s a crowd, and Kirk Frost, 47, may have gotten himself into a sticky situation. In case you weren’t up-to-date on the scandalous reports, Kirk apparently has a side chick named, Jasmine Washington, 27, and she claims he is the father of her 6-month-old baby, Kannon Mekhi Washington. Yikes. Now, a new report claims that he allegedly told Jasmine that he was going to kick hi wife, Rasheeda to the curb before the baby was born, via The Jasmine Brand, Jan. 30. Uh oh…

Although Jasmine claims Kirk is the father of her child, his name was reportedly not listed on Kannon’s birth certificate, and that it was left blank “intentionally.”

#tbt #us #frostfam #bosschick #happyanniversary 🙌 A photo posted by Kirk (@frost117) on Dec 22, 2016 at 3:38pm PST

Rasheeda was apparently “blindsided” by the news. She and Jasmine have never met, but the plan is to have them meet for the very first time on the next season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, as reported by the site. WOW.

If you thought Jasmine was going to stay quiet, think again. Kirk’s alleged side chick filed court papers demanding child support after she claimed he is indeed the father of her baby. In legal docs obtained by Bossip on Jan. 23, Jasmine claims she has receipts and got financial support and the use of a car from Kirk. When she apparently broke things off with Kirk, he cut her money supply off, cold turkey, according to her claims. Now, Jasmine wants Kirk to take a DNA test and appear in court in front of a judge. So, she isn’t messing around.

To make matters worse, when Joseline Hernandez, 30, visited The Real, Jan. 24, she spilled the tea on Kirk’s reported romance with a woman who’s not his wife, Rasheeda. Joseline claimed she’s got some friends down in the ATL and she heard that Kirk has a baby with a “stripper.” Things are not working out in Kirk’s favor right now…

Kirk is already a father to three children — Cherry Nicole (a daughter from a previous marriage), and he shares Ky and Karter with Rasheeda. But, according to multiple reports and Joseline, he’s got another baby out there in the world.

Kirk or Rasheed have yet to speak out on the marriage-ending rumors, but they continue to appear as a united front. We’ve reached out to their reps for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kirk and Rasheeda are headed for a split? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.