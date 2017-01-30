‘Downton Abbey’ The Movie? Laura Carmichael Reveals That It Could Happen

Courtesy of PBS

We NEED this to happen! HollywoodLife.com caught up with ‘Downtown Abbey’s’ Laura Carmichael after the SAG Awards on Jan. 29, and she says that a movie might actually happen! Find out how, right here.

Downton Abbey may have ended back in Nov. 2015, but we still aren’t ready to let go of the dream that there might be more left to the story in the form of an epic movie! On Jan. 29 at the SAG Awards, actress Laura Carmichael, 30, stoked the fires of hope within us when she said that a movie isn’t out of the question!

“There’s been lots of chat, so we’re hopeful,” explained Laura when HollywoodLife.com asked her about a Downton Abbey movie. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like there’s too much more to go on than the willingness of the stars. “Really, genuinely, we know as much as you do, and we always talk about it, but I believe that Julian [Fellowes] has written something and we’d love to do it. It’s going to be a crazy world trying to get everyone into the same room at the same time. But we’re all keen. If Julian has a script for us, we’ll be there.” Make. It. HAPPEN!

This isn’t the first we’ve heard about the movie being possible (and yes, we’re very much obsessed.) Michelle Dockery put the idea out there in Aug. 2016, when she told The Telegraph “I think there is potential for a film. That is something I would wholeheartedly consider, so we will see. It may not be over yet.”

Unfortunately, even though the whole cast seems to be on-board, it’s up to the show’s creator Julian to actually write a script and make it happen. We just hope that all of our desperate pleas will convince him!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that there should be a Downton Abbey movie? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.