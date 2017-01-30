REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga isn’t known for her subtlety. That doesn’t mean Mother Monster decided to start her Super Bowl Halftime show on the roof of Houston’s NRG Stadium all on her own either. Click to reveal who inspired the ‘Joanne’ singer to perform her craziest stunt ever!

In less than a week, Lady Gaga will take to the stage for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. And since learning that the “Million Reasons” singer plans to begin her performance on the roof of the NRG Stadium in Houston, it’s been the talk of the town (the lawyers, and technicians). Turns out, the 30-year-old didn’t come up with the idea on her own.

In an interview with the Karson & Kennedy morning show, Ms. Germanotta divulged what it has been like to work with the NFL and who exactly suggested being “suspended in the air.” She joked about the creative process, explaining, “It was my sister! My sister was like ‘I know, we’ll suspend you in the air!'” You might recognize Natali Germanotta, 24, from her brief cameo in the 2010 video for Gaga’s collaboration with Beyoncé, “Telephone.”

When pressed for more information about what fans might expect on Super Bowl Sunday, Gaga wasn’t exactly forthcoming. “I don’t want to say anything or give away specifically about what you will see during the halftime show,” elaborates the singer, “because I don’t want to ruin the surprise for everyone else.” What she was able to reveal, though, was that the NFL “absolutely” did not specify what she can or can not talk about in between songs. “They were really excited about the show we wanted to put on. They’ve been super supportive,” says Mother Monster. “They’ve been there every day, at the rehearsal space with us, cheering me on as we rehearse.”

What we do know, for sure, is that “Bad Romance” will claw its way onto the setlist. Gaga will perform for twelve minutes. And Tony Bennett may or may not join her. “I will tell you that it’s going to be fantastic and Tony is the best there is,” concludes the pop diva, “And if he was in it, it would be fantastic!”

HollywoodLifers, how excited are you for Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl performance? Which of her songs do you hope will make the setlist?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.