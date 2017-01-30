Kylie Jenner’s Boobs Now & Then — See Comparison Of Their Massive Size Difference

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Snapchat

Oh boy, how things have changed! Kylie Jenner adamantly denied boob job rumors in 2016, but there’s no mistaking the fact that her chest is bigger than ever these days. Don’t believe us? Just look at this shocking side-by-side comparison that shows how much they’ve grown lately!

While on vacation with her family in Costa Rica, Kylie Jenner, 19, has been flaunting her massive cleavage in a number of different bikinis…and fans have been quick to point out that her boobs are looking bigger than ever before. “#Fakeboobs they look good just don’t deny it,” one commenter wrote, with another adding, “boob job, they don’t grow overnight, just be straight out looks stupid when you try to hide the obvious.”

The breast implant rumors have intensified in recent weeks, but they actually began months ago….although, back in August, she went out of her way to deny the speculation. In fact, when one fan pointed out that her boobs only looked big because it was “that time of the month,” the reality star responded, “They will deflate soon. And it will be a sad sad day.”

Then, in October, Kylie did a live stream on her website, during which she said she had no plans to get her boobs or butt done. “I’ve thought about it and I think, ‘Why ruin it?'” she explained. “I have really good boobs naturally. They’re like a cute little size. I’m not against it, but right now, it’s a no from me.” Yet, just two months later, fans once again started pointing out that her breasts were looking noticeably larger. Hmm..

Since then, Kylie hasn’t addressed the rumors that she got implants, but she definitely has been flaunting her chest a significant amount lately. Check out the shocking difference above!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie got implants? Why do you think she’s always denied it?

