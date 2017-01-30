Kylie Jenner Sports Sleek Ponytail & Bronze Smokey Eye In Costa Rica

Courtesy of Instagram

Even on vacation, Kylie Jenner brings her glam squad along. The social media star’s latest beauty look included a sleek high ponytail and shimmering bronze smokey eye. Find out more about Kylie’s Costa Rica beauty look, and see more pics from her vacay.

Kylie Jenner, 19, has turned her family Costa Rican vacation into a photo shoot. Showing off her curves poolside in a series of bikini shots, on Jan. 30, Kylie traded in her swimsuit for a silver fringe jumpsuit — complete with a new beauty look.

Over the weekend, Kylie was sporting her natural, lob-length hair in slicked back boxer braids and peachy makeup. For her more dressed up look, hairstylist and Kardashian BFF Jen Atkin added some serious extensions to Kylie’s locks before styling them into a waist-length ponytail.

Wearing the ponytail completely slicked back and styled straight with lots of shine throughout the lengths, Kylie actually wore the style in a selfie she posted while soaking up the sun, too — proof that the classic updo can take you from lounging by the pool to dinner with friends.

For the rest of her look, makeup artist Ariel Tejada gave Kylie a dramatic smokey eye in a shimmery peach color that was decidedly more vacation-worthy than your usual dark brown eyeshadow. Using Kylie Cosmetics (we have a feeling he used the Kyshadow Bronze Palette), Ariel completed the look with a true nude matte lip.

