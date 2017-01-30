Kourtney Kardashian Poses Nude In Most Revealing Snap Ever: Tempting Scott & Justin?

Courtesy of Snapchat

Scott Disick and Justin Bieber, take a good look at the goddess that is Kourtney Kardashian! The mom of three shared her hottest Snapchat yet on Jan. 29, posing nude in what appears to be a hot tub. You wouldn’t know that it’s the middle of a freezing winter — check out the sizzling pic right here!

Kourtney Kardashian, 37, is too hot for words! Take a look at her new snap above, and if you’re out there, Scott Disick, 33, and Justin Bieber, 22, well, maybe it’s time to make a real decision when it comes to your relationship with Kourt.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is clearly naked in the photo, though it’s taken from behind. Her long hair and water cover her intimate areas as to not border on obscene, and the result is simply sexy! It’s possible that the pic was taken in Costa Rica, where she’s currently on vacation with her fam.

Ca$h me ousside. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 28, 2017 at 9:20am PST

As usual, Kourtney’s relationships with the men in her life are complicated. Scott jetted off to Costa Rica with Kourt and the kids on Jan. 27 for a fun family vacation, but rumors leading up to the trip maintained that Scott had been “disinvited” by Kourtney after he partied hard at Sundance, indicating that there is obviously trouble in paradise. We’d also be amiss if we didn’t mention Kourtney’s own adventures with Justin Bieber, including their recent date night at The Peppermint Club on Jan. 14.

At the end of the day, if both guys are dancing around their feelings for Kourt, it’s safe to say that this steamy pic might just help them pull it together!

