Kim Kardashian’s Stolen Bling Liquified By Thieves — Except $4M Engagement Ring

This is so shocking! Kim Kardashian’s stolen jewelry was allegedly melted down into gold bars by her armed robbers, who were too scared they’d get caught with the bling. But there’s a silver lining for Kim, at least. Her engagement ring is still intact somewhere out there!

This is insane! The search for Kim Kardashian‘s millions of dollars of stolen jewelry may prove fruitless, as the robbery suspects have allegedly told Parisian police that it’s been melted down. One of the thieves confessed that they totally liquified the bling, making it into gold bars, because they feared they would be caught after the robbery got so much media attention. Whoa!

The gold bars were then allegedly sold in Antwerp, Belgium, and are now out of the robbers’ hands, suspect Aomar Ait Khedache, 60, told police. “For the jewelry never to be recognized, we made the decision to melt them,” he said, according to a testimony transcript obtained by French newspaper Le Monde. “One of the people took care of that. He came back with bars … In all, there had to be 800 and a few grams, which gave an amount of, ah … 25,000 or 28,000 [euros], something like that.”

That converts to $26,000 to $30,000, by the way. That would be impressive, had the robbers not made off with $10 million in Kim’s bling! So it seems that Kim sadly won’t be seeing her beautiful baubles again, except for one key piece: her $4 million engagement ring! That gorgeous, massive diamond is still out there in the world somewhere; the robbers allegedly never melted it down, according to Aomar, who is thought to be the coordinator of the armed robbery attack.

They didn’t sell it, Aomar reportedly told police, because “Everyone was afraid…because it’s a stone that’s very easy to identify.” He allegedly confessed that “there is a person who has [the ring],” but didn’t tell the police who it was. Parisian police are still searching for that ring!

