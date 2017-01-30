Kim Kardashian has been feeling super fit lately, and she wants you to know it! The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star posted a video on Snapchat of herself hitting the gym, looking hot in a skintight black bodysuit. Kim had just one question for fans: ‘Don’t I look so skinny today?’ WATCH!

Just call her the new Jillian Michaels! Kim Kardashian, 35, has been posting enough workout videos lately to warrant her own fitness series, and in a new Snapchat from Jan. 30, the mom of two flaunted her super slim figure as her sister Khloe Kardashian, 32, pumped iron, too. WATCH it above!

“Get it, Khloe,” Kim tells her sis in the video, panning over Khloe as she works out her triceps with hand weights. Then Kim pans over to the mirror image of herself for a selfie, asking viewers: “You guys, don’t I look so skinny today?!” Yas, girl, you look amazing!

Kim and the fam are currently on vacation in Costa Rica, but they’ve still been hitting the gym, obviously (it must be said: the Kardashians have an iron will when it comes to exercising). Kim also shared this workout video on Jan. 28:

Follow @KimKardashianSnap for more A video posted by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Jan 28, 2017 at 8:23am PST

“So I never Snapchat my workouts and I don’t know why. I’m just not Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and Khloe,” Kim explained in the vid. “But I work out but it’s like, if I don’t Snap it, then it’s as if it never happened. But I work out every single day for over an hour.” Well, we’re impressed and happy for you, Kim!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim looks great in this new Snapchat video from Costa Rica? Tell us!