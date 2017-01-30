REX/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian is on a family vacation in Costa Rica and her outfits have been extra sexy! Her latest look was a skin-tight sequin red mini dress that was completely sheer, showing off her bare breasts, of course. You have to see these sexy pictures of Kim in the mini dress!

Kim Kardashian, 36, is in vacation in Costa Rica with the entire Kardashian family and her outfits have been insanely sexy. She stepped out for dinner on Jan. 30th, when she opted to wear a sexy little red sequin mini dress and she went totally braless underneath showing off her bare breasts.

Kim opted to wear the PACO RABANNE minimesh logo dress which features spaghetti straps and is completely made of metallic red mesh. The dress was extra short and was bunched up by her butt and waist, while the entire frock was completely see-through. Kim went braless underneath showing off her bare breasts and you could clearly see her nipples underneath.

She paired the sexy metallic mini with a pair of metallic gold gladiator heel sandals that ended all the way at her knees. She topped her look off with a navy suede baseball cap and pin-straight long hair. We are obsessed with Kim’s dress and how shiny it is — in different light the dress is a dazzling bronze.

Kim has been slaying her Costa Rica trip with a ton of sexy outfits. Just a day before, she stepped out in a tiny little white bra that had an insanely scooped neckline and her boobs were practically falling out of the top! She paired the tiny bra with a pair of high waisted velvet black pants, ankle-strap sandals, and a huge gold pendant necklace around her neck, which drew all the attention to her massive cleavage.

We are obsessed with Kim’s sexy little sequin mini dress — are you guys?

