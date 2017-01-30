Khloe Kardashian Keeping Tristan Thompson Romance Alive With Sexy FaceTime Convos

FameFlyNet

Tristan Thompson is miserable while his girl, Khloe Kardashian, frolics in the surf in Costa Rica. Of course he wants her to have a good time, but he misses her so much! Luckily, Khloe’s keeping things spicy while they’re apart by having some sexy FaceTime sessions with Tristan. We have all the EXCLUSIVE details here!

“Tristan [Thompson] wants his bae Khloe [Kardashian] to come back home [from vacation] immediately. He understands she needs family time but damn, he misses her like crazy,” the source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He misses those game mornings when she wakes up extra early and has his favorite breakfast made for him the minute his feet touch the floor. He misses the pep talks and all the sexy kisses she gives him before he heads to the arena.

“They FaceTime daily and she teases him by trying on bathing suits to wear for the day,” they continued. “Tristan loves watching her model them and watching her turn around so he can check out her butt, but he also gets mad because he can’t touch her. Thank goodness for technology. Tristan would be out of his mind if he couldn’t FaceTime Khloe while she’s away.”

That’s hot! No wonder Tristan misses Khloe. She’s utterly gorgeous, and we’ve seen the pics of her on the beach in Costa Rica in all of those bathing suits. He’s a lucky guy! Plus, they’ve been pretty inseparable, so despite the fact that their relationship is technically already long-distance, this far of a distance stings. Tristan and Khloe are already thinking about taking the next step in their relationship together. In fact, Khloe could pretty easily see a definite future with Tristan! Long-distance no more.

