Kaitlyn Bristowe & Shawn Booth Reveal Why Wedding Planning Is ‘Terrible’

No, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth haven’t set a wedding date yet — and it doesn’t sound like they’re even close! The couple, who met and got engaged on Kaitlyn’s season of ‘The Bachelorette’ in 2015, just revealed in a new interview that wedding planning is actually far more difficult than they thought!

“[Wedding plans] are going terrible,” Kaitlyn Bristowe, 31, told People magazine in a new interview. “You go on the show, you get engaged and then it’s like what’s next? But we don’t really know. We are both the kind of people where we’re terrible at planning anything, whether it be like a trip or a trip to the grocery store.”

Currently, they’re living together in Nashville, Tennessee — and she isn’t in a hurry to tie the knot to Shawn Booth, 29.

“We’re just terrible at planning things together. We’re kind of just like, ‘When it happens, it happens,’” she added. “We’re so busy, we don’t have the time to sit down and plan a wedding, but it if someone wants to plan it for us, we’re open! I’d get married tomorrow if someone just said, ‘Show up here at this time.'”

Last week, Kaitlyn posted a photo sitting in the back of a truck, holding a big white dress. However, she made sure no one jumped to conclusions with hashtags that read, “Please don’t ask when we are getting married,” and “we don’t know.”

In 2016, Shawn admitted that there was pressure but they didn’t let it get to them. “We only knew each other for ten weeks before I proposed. We’re both normal people and the most normal thing we can do is wait,” he said. However, she is ready to officially change her name whenever the day comes.

“We call ourselves the Boothstowes. But when I get married, I’m going to take his name,” she said last year. “I’m not a traditional person, but when it comes to that, I like the idea of being traditional. I think it’s romantic.”

