Quebec Mosque Massacre: Justin Trudeau Mourns Those Killed In Cowardly Attack

REX/Shutterstock, AP Images

Justin Trudeau is heartbroken by the vicious massacre that took place at a Quebec City mosque on Jan. 29, which reportedly left five dead and several others wounded. The Canadian Prime Minister mourned those killed in the ‘cowardly attack.’ See his emotional message.

Five people were killed after gunmen opened fire in a Quebec City mosque during evening prayers, according to a shocking report from Reuters on Jan. 29. Shortly after the horrific massacre took place, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 45, took to social media to mourn the innocent lives stolen in this senseless raid. He wrote, “Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families.” Earlier, a witness told the publication up to three gunmen opened fire on about 40 people inside the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center. Several were also reportedly wounded.

Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 30, 2017

I've just spoken with Premier @phcouillard and am being briefed by our officials. We have offered any & all assistance needed. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 30, 2017

Our prayers tonight are with the people of Quebec City as they deal with a terrible attack on a mosque. We must stand together. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 30, 2017

Mosque president says 5 dead in Quebec City shooting https://t.co/sesMVqGxWU pic.twitter.com/lZ1oApiRzT — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 30, 2017

“There are many victims … there are deaths,” a police‎ spokesman revealed. Premier of Quebec Philippe Couillard sent his condolences to those affected with a heartfelt post, which also condemned the gunmen capable of such hatred. He wrote, “The #Québec rejects categorically this barbaric violence. All our solidarity to the families of the victims, the injured and their families. Let us unite against violence. Solidarity with Quebecers of the Muslim faith.” Two suspects have reportedly been arrested, one after a lengthy chase that ended near l’île d’Orléans.

A witness, who asked to remain anonymous, claimed two masked individuals entered the mosque. “It seemed to me that they had a Quebecois accent. They started to fire, and as they shot they yelled, ‘Allahu akbar!’ The bullets hit people that were praying. People who were praying lost their lives. A bullet passed right over my head,” he told CBC’s French-language service Radio-Canada. “There were even kids. There was even a three-year-old with his father.”

HollywoodLifers, please keep all those affected by this horrific tragedy in your thoughts.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.