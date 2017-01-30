Chrissy Teigen Gushes Over Plans For Baby #2 With John Legend: A ‘Little Boy Is Next’

REX/Shutterstock

Just when we thought John Legend & Chrissy Teigen’s family couldn’t get any cuter, Chrissy told fans EXACTLY what they wanted to hear! Revealing she & her hubby ‘for sure’ plan on expanding their fam, she even said that a baby BOY is next! Considering they chose daughter Luna’s sex before she was born, we can definitely plan on Legend baby #2 being a little man!

Looks like Luna Stephens [Legend], 9 months, is going to get a little brother! And while her mom Chrissy Teigen, 31, isn’t even pregnant yet, we already can’t wait to see what Chrissy and husband John Legend‘s, 38, son would look like! Chrissy has been very open about wanting multiple kids, and at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 29, the model finally gave fans some insight into her and John’s baby plans!

Hello, insanely talented young people!! Congrats on your win! A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 29, 2017 at 10:11pm PST

During a red carpet interview with E! News on the SAGs red carpet, Chrissy candidly told Giuliana Rancic, “Oh my God, a little boy is next for sure!” after Giuliana asked her about adding to her brood. It makes sense too! After all, Chrissy and John specifically decided that they wanted to have a girl first. Using in vitro fertilization, Chrissy purposefully selected a girl embryo to be used.

“I’ve made this decision. Not only am I having a girl, but I picked the girl from her little embryo,” the beauty told People magazine at the time. “I picked her and was like, ‘Let’s put in the girl.’” John helped make the decision as well, as Chrissy just loved the idea of her husband having a daughter. “I think I was most excited and allured by the fact that John would be the best father to a little girl. That excited me,” she explained. “It excited me to see … just the thought of seeing him with a little girl. I think he deserves a little girl. I think he deserves that bond.” Aw!

And now they’re apparently ready for a boy to join the fam in good time! “We want to have more. I don’t know the timing,” John told ET just earlier this month. “But we definitely wanna have at least a couple more.” And we could not be happier about that decision!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Chrissy and John will add to their family soon? Are you excited for them to have a son?

