‘The Vampire Diaries’: Elena May Not Be The Only Gilbert Returning For Series Finale

We’ve met a lot of members of Elena’s family tree through the years — and it looks like one is about to sneak back into Mystic Falls! With Nina Dobrev officially back on set, anything is possible.

Who were you thinking? Was it Uncle John/Elena’s real dad? Because if so, then you thought right! In the early hours of Jan. 30, David Anders took to Twitter to drop a little hint, admitting he was about to arrive in Atlanta, where The Vampire Diaries is currently filming the finale. (His show, iZombie, shoots in Vancouver.)

I'm headed to ATL on the morrow.

Do the math. — David Anders (@QuestionAnders) January 30, 2017

David of course was a regular on TVD in seasons one and two, then died to save Elena; however, the last time we saw him was in season five in Katherine’s mind before she went off to Hell. So, how would he be back? Well, he had Bonnie link his life to Elena’s, transferring his energy to her and sacrificing himself — so technically, he wouldn’t be able to live unless she died. And we all know she’s back.

That sounds a little confusing right? One person dies to save another? Well, that’s this show. We’re still not sure how it is that Elena is back, as Bonnie’s life is linked to hers — Elena can’t wake up unless Bonnie dies. We have to admit that the photos we have seen from the finale feature Caroline (Candice King), Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder), but not Bonnie (Kat Graham).

Multiple familiar faces showed up in the latest episode when Bonnie and Caroline took over Damon’s subconscious; we got the brief return of Vicki (Kayla Ewell), Tyler (Michael Trevino), Liz Forbes (Marguerite MacIntyre) and Grams (Jasmine Guy). So it would be nice to have John return too. Also, where the heck is Jeremy (Steven R. McQueen)? Is he still training to be a masterful vampire hunter?

