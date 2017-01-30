Jill Duggar Reveals Sex Of Baby #2: Is She Having A Girl Or Another Boy?

Courtesy of Instagram

SO exciting! Jill Duggar & her husband Derick Dillard have officially revealed the sex of their unborn 2nd child! Already the proud parents of 1-year-old son Israel, could the two be welcoming another boy or are they having their first daughter at last? Find out here!

It’s a BOY! Jill Duggar, 25, and Derick Dillard, 27, are expecting another baby son come July, according to People magazine, and we are SO excited for their growing family. The couple announced the happy news by sharing a sweet photo of their family-of-three. In it, Jill and Derick hold up an adorable baby outfit — a blue and gray t-shirt with red pants — while their oldest child, Israel, 1, sits in Derick’s arms.

#comparingbellies after Israel had dinner 😂 #foodbelly #babybump A photo posted by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jan 13, 2017 at 6:45am PST

We can only imagine how thrilled little Israel must be about getting a little brother! Telling the rest of the Duggar clan seemed to be the fun part though as Derick and Jill revealed baby #2’s sex with a family scavenger hunt that involved Jill’s younger siblings. How cute is that? Jill is due to give birth this summer in July after trying for a second baby pretty soon after Israel’s birth 21 months ago.

“We are so excited to be expecting Dillard baby #2!” the Jill & Jessa Counting On stars announced back in December. “Children really are a wonderful blessing from God,” Jill and Derick said. “Having Israel has been such a delight to us that we know a second sweet baby will only continue to add joy to our family. We are thankful to God for this sweet child and we cannot wait to see her or him face to face!” Aw!

The current season of TLC’s Counting On, which airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET, documents Jill’s younger sister Jinger‘s, 23, recent wedding as well as Jessa‘s, 24, second pregnancy. Jessa is due to give birth next month! We can’t wait for Jill to announce her pregnancy on an upcoming episode.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Jill and Derick are having another son? Do you have any idea what they’ll name their new little one?

