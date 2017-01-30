Jamie Dornan’s Shaved Head — Shaves Head In Wild Hair Makeover

AKM-GSI/REX/Shutterstock

Another day, another hair makeover! But this time it’s not long extensions or an outrageous color, it’s Jamie Dornan’s shaved head!

Just before his film Fifty Shades Darker hits theaters on February 10, Jamie Dornan stepped out with a new shaved head! He showed off his new look at the Los Angeles airport LAX on January 29.

Guys are loving the shaved head look lately — Justin Bieber just cut off all his precious locks on January 23. His new look is totally sexy!

Jamie is the ultimate sex symbol in Fifty Shades but he said that personally, he isn’t into S&M like his character. “It doesn’t float my boat,” he told GQ Australia‘s February 2017 issue. “I’ve always been open-minded and liberal — I’d never judge anyone’s sexual preference. Whatever gets people off is entirely up to them and there’s a million different ways to please yourself, sexually.”

Of course, Jamie stars as Christian Grey in the wildly successful movie franchise, based on the best-selling books.

The key song on the soundtrack is “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” by Zayn and Taylor Swift. Their super hot music video dropped last week and it is complete fire! The video features Zayn in the pouring rain, knocking food and drinks off a table, and just generally looking perfect. Taylor writhes around on a bed, showing off a lacy, black bra, and don’t forget about her red glitter lips — stunning!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Jamie Dornan’s shaved head? Are you a fan of his hair makeover?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.