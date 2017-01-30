Courtesy of Twitter

Well, this is awkward. As President Donald Trump faces backlash for his harsh executive order against immigrants, his daughter Ivanka Trump is…tweeting photos of herself in a ball gown. Marie Antoinette much? Obviously, this is not okay, and you cans see tweets accusing the First Daughter of being insensitive right here.

Ivanka Trump, 35, what were you thinking? The First Daughter tweeted and Instagrammed a photo on Jan. 29 of her and her husband Jared Kushner, 35, all dolled up for an event. Ivanka wears a $5,000 silver Carolina Herrera dress in the pic, and the furious response was instantaneous.

A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 28, 2017 at 9:04pm PST

“On top of everything so wildly offensive about posting this (you KNEW the reaction you’d get), your dress also looks awful,” one person tweeted. “Your father is responsible for two senior citizens with green cards being illegally detained at O’Hare for 10 hours.Have fun!” another wrote, referring to President Donald Trump‘s decision to bar all refugees from entering the U.S for 120 days.

Take a look at more angry reactions below, many of which include references to Marie Antoinette, who infamously advised her public to eat cake when times got tough:

.@IvankaTrump On top of everything so wildly offensive about posting this (you KNEW the reaction you'd get), your dress also looks awful. — Bradley Stern (@MuuMuse) January 29, 2017

@IvankaTrump The country is in a state of turmoil…you dress up in tin foil. #letthemeatcake — Lexi Bond (@Doc_Lexi) January 30, 2017

@IvankaTrump Your father is responsible for two senior citizens with green cards being illegally detained at O'Hare for 10 hours.Have fun! — Cher (@thecherness) January 29, 2017

@VoiceOfThePhan @IvankaTrump "Sure, my dad and his goons are literally setting the country on fire but LOOK AT MY STUPID DRESS!" — 📎 Michelle 📎 (@Songbird_7_) January 29, 2017

As Ivanka shared her princess fairytale photo on social media, protests were breaking out at international airports all over the United States after President Trump signed an executive order barring Muslim refugees and travelers. It’s unclear as to what event Ivanka and her husband were heading to, but one thing is for sure: she had pretty bad timing with this one.

HollywoodLifers, where do you stand on this? Tell us what you think of Ivanka sharing a photo of herself in a ball gown amidst such controversy over her father’s actions.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.