It’s official! Actress Hilary Duff took her romance with singer Matthew Koma public during their first red carpet appearance together on Jan. 28. The couple even matched in all-black outfits — so adorable! See the pics here.

The former child star slayed in a long, sleek black dress with mesh detail, while her beau rocked a black jacket with a printed shirt. The couple posed for pics on the red carpet, but then went inside to the bash to enjoy some celebratory drinks and take more photos. Seems like an amazing date night!

Before dating Matthew, the “Come Clean” songstress was in a relationship with her hot trainer and Rise Nation founder, Jason Walsh. Sadly, the couple broke up just five months later. The trainer was the Younger star’s first rebound after her divorce from her husband Mike Comrie, whom she shares a son, Luca, with.

Luckily, it seems that the actress is still on good terms with her ex-husband. “Mike’s amazing… We’re so ingrained in each other’s lives,” Hilary told Cosmopolitan magazine. “I wouldn’t choose anyone else to coparent with. We are really good friends and care a lot about each other.”

The Lizzie McGuire actress, who is the Feb. 2017 cover star of the mag, admitted dating isn’t one of her strengths. “I’ve never been a good dater. I meet, like, one person a year that I’m maybe attracted to … I never want to be that girl who’s desperate to find a mate,” she explained. Fortunately, it looks like Hilary’s dating life is getting better, as it seems that her relationship with Matthew is going well so far. We look forward to seeing what’s to come for the hot couple!

