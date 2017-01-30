GoDaddy’s Super Bowl Ad Has #TheDress, Cats & The Internet As A Real Life Guy

GoDaddy is ready to introduce you to The Internet and he’s a hipster. From his ice bucket shower to Roomba cats, an ‘X-Files’ backpack, and some serious rick-rolling — this guy is almost too cool to function!

As if cats enjoying a ride on a Roomba wasn’t enough, GoDaddy’s 2017 Super Bowl commercial would like to introduce you to The Internet. If only a dating profile could contain the magic that his man is. And yes, the world wide web is a dude. Between his abrasive morning routine and a tendency to start conversations with strangers, this personified version of the invisible tool that makes our lives easier is sure to make you smile.

“I love stuff. Give me more stuff,” declares the personified cloud of information. The quirky clip is GoDaddy’s triumphant return to Super Bowl Sunday. Once known for their sexy spots starring the likes of Bar Refaeli, the transition to more viral fare comes on the heels of the website builder’s much-criticized ‘puppy mill’ gaffe in 2015. They didn’t participate last year in result.

Filled, from start to finish, with Easter eggs, the ad is definitely worth a few views to make sure you don’t miss anything. Featured within is everything from #TheDress, Roomba cats. a sneezing panda, Rick Astley, “You’ve Got Mail,” the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, and even an homage to The X-Files. That being said, we absolutely missed a few things.

Along with the Internet personified, 2017’s big game has also featured a still sexy Easy Rider, Melissa McCarthy running for her life, Mr. Clean in some very, very tight pants, a yolk-oozing Humpty Dumpty, and Sia‘s single “Move Your Body” being put to really good use. It’s definitely one for the record books.

HollywoodLifers, how many memes or viral videos can you count in GoDaddy’s new ad? Did they miss anything major?!