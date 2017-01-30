GoDaddy is really hoping you’re a cat-lover. Internal dialogue included, these personified felines are riding atop Roombas in an effort to clean up the Internet on Super Bowl Sunday — and the results are awesome!

Cats are running amok in GoDaddy’s 2017 Super Bowl commercial. Not only have they been left to their own devices, the fury little guys are riding around their owner’s apartment on top of Roombas. Did we mention they’re talking cats? It really doesn’t get cuter, especially when you’re selling a tool for web developers who want their work to appear in Facebook and Google search results.

“I love cats,” declares the human-less advertisement more than once. The cute attempt at snagging new customers is GoDaddy’s big return to Super Bowl Sunday. Once known for their sexy spots starring the likes of Bar Refaeli, the transition to more adorable fare comes on the heels of 2015’s much-criticized ‘puppy mill’ gaffe. During the 2016 Super Bowl, a GoDaddy commercial was nowhere to be seen.

Clearly an attempt at avoiding any controversy this year, the personified pets really want you to start a website at GoDaddy.com. The question is: did it work? Are you clicking away as we speak to finally start that blog you’ve always dreamt of? Now that we’re thinking about it, it would be interesting to see how the millions of dollars spent during the Super Bowl every year actually translate into consumer dollars spent afterwards.

Along with the cats using robotic vacuums as transportation, 2017’s big game is also being filled with an Easy Rider, Melissa McCarthy running for her life, Mr. Clean in some very, very tight pants, a yolk-oozing Humpty Dumpty, and Sia‘s single “Move Your Body” being put to really good use. Watch out Puppy Bowl puppies, you might find yourself out of a job next year if this talking cat thing works out.

