Felicia Day Gives Birth To Baby Girl Just 3 Weeks After Surprise Pregnancy Reveal

And just like that, Felicia Day is a new mom! Only weeks after announcing she was pregnant with her 1st child — and totally shocking fans in the process — the former ‘Supernatural’ actress has officially given birth to a precious baby girl, and we could not be happier for the star. Get all the exciting details surrounding the birth here!

Congrats! Felicia Day, 37, successfully gave birth to a sweet baby girl last week, revealing the big news via Twitter on Jan. 30. We can only imagine how thrilled the actress/comedian must be! After all, this is her very first child, which makes it all the more exciting! The father of Felicia’s little one has not been revealed, but single mom or not, we just know the red-headed beauty is going to make one incredible mother.

Oh yeah Calliope Maeve has hit the world. Currently wearing a onesie that says “Bard in Training.” #LessThanThree pic.twitter.com/FB2X9BFYXq — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) January 30, 2017

I went in to the hospital to have a baby last week and came back out not recognizing my own country. — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) January 30, 2017

“Oh yeah Calliope Maeve has hit the world. Currently wearing a onesie that says ‘Bard in Training.’ #LessThanThree,” Day, 37, tweeted next to a photo of her baby girl’s tiny feet. Aw! What a precious baby girl. And how about that unique name? Pretty sweet, right?

Felicia became a trending topic on social media on Jan. 3 when she posted a selfie featuring her 37-week-old baby bump. “She’s coming in like three weeks so I guess I should announce this and stuff,” the former Supernatural star captioned the pic, which announced her first pregnancy to the world. And fans were BEYOND shocked by the surprise news! “How did you keep this a secret?! I’m so impressed!” one commenter wrote. Another gushed, “That’s a great way to announce it. Last minute here we go – less muss and fuss. Good work hiding that :) Congrats!!!”

Felicia is notoriously private about her personal life so it was hard not to be TOO surprised by her last-minute baby news. But nonetheless she did a stellar job keeping such a big secret for nearly nine whole months! After she announced the news, Supernatural costar Jared Padalecki, 34, chimed in on Twitter writing, “WOOHOO!!! Do you think she’ll like older men?!?! (My sons. Not me… Creepo.) #CONGRATS.”

Misha Collins, 42, another Supernatural costar also congratulated the soon-to-be-mom at the time. “Congrats on creating a tiny human, @FeliciaDay! (If you need a sitter, you know my number.)” he tweeted. But the funniest part of her reveal is that it almost didn’t happen! In fact, Felicia later admitted she was going to keep it a secret for a further three weeks and make the announcement with her daughter in hand. LOL. “I would have waited another 3 weeks but she might come early so I was like, screw it,” she explained via Twitter. Congrats again on your precious bundle of joy, Felicia!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — were you surprised when Felicia announced her pregnancy? Are you excited she’s now a mom?

