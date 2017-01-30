Febreze to the rescue! The household odor eliminator is here to help make your bathroom smell good. In their Super Bowl ad debut, Febreze honors the halftime potty break and it’s absolutely hilarious. Check it out!

Febreze has got your back! In order to not miss a second of the big game or the halftime show, most people run to the restroom for a quick break and Febreze is here to help. The odor eliminator’s first-ever Super Bowl commercial recommends viewers use the spray during their halftime potty break to not stink up the bathroom.

The 30-second clip, which will air during the second quarter, concentrates on how everyone runs to the bathroom after holding it for the first half of the game. “I love you, halftime bathroom break,” begins actress Kathryn Hahn, who voiceovers the clip. “On Super Bowl night, for two-plus hours of can’t-see football and must-see commercials, we do the unthinkable—we hold it, until the halftime whistle blows.” Lol, loving the honesty Febreze!

The advertisement shows a woman racing to the bathroom in slow motion, as she rushes to not miss any part of the game or halftime show. During the moment between “the halftime whistle and the halftime show” is when we all go from “standing as rivals, to sitting as one,” the Bad Moms star explains in the clip. Febreze suggests that it’s at this particular moment, is when you’ll need your sweet smelling spray. You better run, you don’t want to miss a minute of Lady Gaga!

But that’s not all! The Super Bowl ad is part of the new Febreze with OdorCare product.“Our toughest [odor-eliminating] formula to date … is the largest product innovation since our inception nearly 18 years ago,” Martin Hettich, VP of P&G Home Care North America and Brand Franchise Leader for Global Air Care, tells Adweek. “We have no pre-game jitters. We are really excited for the work, and we think it will drive a head nod and laugh from the millions of game-watching fans who can relate to the halftime bathroom break.” Brb, going out to buy some Febreze.

