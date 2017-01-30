Evan Rachel Wood Engaged To Zach Villa: Couple Debuts New Rings At SAG Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Congratulations are in order for Evan Rachel Wood and her boyfriend, Zach Villa! The couple confirmed their engagement on Jan. 30, one day after they were photographed rockin’ new, matching rings at the SAG Awards. We couldn’t be happier for them!

Evan Rachel Wood, 29, and Zach Villa are getting married, a rep for the actress confirms to Us Weekly. Speculation about the pair’s engagement began when they showed up to the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards with silver bands on their left ring fingers, and the news was confirmed just hours later.

The two are both singers, and actually met while performing at a cabaret in 2015. After the event, they formed a duo called Rebel & A Basketcase later that year, although their relationship wasn’t confirmed until they were caught kissing and holding hands at the Critics’ Choice Awards in December.

The Westworld star was previously married to Jamie Bell after they met on the set of Green Day’s music video in 2005. The two actually split up for several years from 2006-2011, but tied the knot in Oct. 2012, less than a year after reconciling. Jamie and Evan were private about their relationship, and still have not revealed the name of their son, born in July 2013. Their relationship ended in May 2014, and now, Jamie is also engaged again — to Kate Mara!

Evan also famously dated Marilyn Manson starting in 2007, and their engagement was reported in Jan. 2010. They split that August, and in 2012, the now 29-year-old confirmed she is bisexual. Evan also made headlines at the end of 2016, when she wrote an emotional, op-ed piece for Rolling Stone, in which she revealed she had been raped twice. We’re so glad she’s found someone who makes her happy!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised by Evan’s engagement news? Do you think her and Zach make a good couple?

