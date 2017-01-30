Emily Blunt Stuns With Fresh-Faced Makeup & Sleek, Modern Hair At SAG Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Emily Blunt kept her beauty look fresh and modern while attending the 2017 SAG Awards on Jan. 29. Walking the red carpet with husband John Krasinski, Emily stunned with her blonde lob styled sleek and straight and a soft makeup look. Get the details, ahead.

Emily Blunt, 33, was all about understated glam at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The actress, who was nominated for her role in The Girl On The Train, looked gorgeous in a sheer golden nude gown by Roberto Cavalli.

The short-sleeved dress, which featured an empire waist and sheer paneling, was embroidered with multi-colored crystals and pearls for an eye-catching look. Since there was so much detail in her dress, Emily and her beauty team decided to keep her hair and makeup clean and modern.

For her blonde lob, hairstylist Ashley Streicher worked with Goldwell and VARIS to create Emily’s poker straight look. To get the look, Ashley prepped Emily’s hair while it was still wet with Goldwell Kerasilk Reconstruct Regenerating Blow-Dry Spray and GoldwellKerasilk Repower Volume Blow-Dry Spray. After parting her hair off to the side and blow drying her hair smooth with the VARIS Creative Energy Blow Dryer and a large brush, Ashley sprayed Goldwell Kerasilk Control Rich Protective Oil in her hands before running them through the ends of Emily’s hair for a smoother, shiny finish.

Ashley’s sister Jenn Streicher was behind Emily’s SAG Awards makeup, prepping her skin with Sisley Paris and using Laura Mercier for her makeup. To copy her bronze smokey eye, Jenn started by applying Laura Mercier Eye Basics in Linen primer. For a pop of pink, Jenn used Laura Mercier Second Skin Cheek Colour in Rose Bloom at the crease of Emily’s eyes, followed by the Metallik Rust shade from the Laura Mercier Editorial Eye Palette Intense Clays along her eyelids.

Over top of this, Jenn took a wet eyeshadow brush and applied Laura Mercier Baked Eye Colour in Terracotta on the eyes and along the lower lash line. For a pop of gold, Jenn applied Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour in Copper on Emily’s lids and applied a brown liner and black mascara to complete her eye makeup look.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Emily’s latest beauty look?

