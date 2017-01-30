Ed Sheeran has done it again! The adorable crooner shared something very exciting with fans on Jan. 30 – a brand new video for his song ‘Shape Of You’! See for yourself, right here!

Did we just die and go to heaven? Ed Sheeran, 25, knows how to get our week started off on the right foot: by dropping an amazing music video. This time, it was for his latest hit “Shape Of You” on Jan. 30!

Ed teased the news on Jan. 27 by posting a two-second video on Twitter showing a hooded Ed looking edgy and serious while crouching in what seems to be either a jail cell or secret lair, putting a mouth guard into his mouth and looming like he was preparing for some kind of showdown. It definitely gave us chills but we had no idea what we were in for!

To get us even more excited, our boy Eddy posted a solemn pic to Instagram showing him with his bandaged hands covering his face. He was also shirtless and covered in tattoos, sitting in front of a wall of boxing posters. We couldn’t help but guess his new video might feature him in the boxing ring! We definitely weren’t disappointed.

Ed dove into 2017 full throttle. After taking some time off following his hit album X, he already released two songs and one amazing video from his next project Divide. Not only that, but he also started working out, stopped drinking beer, and lost 50 lbs! How’s that for nailing your New Years resolutions? Everything Ed does just gets us more and more excited for him to finally drop the album so we can make it the soundtrack to our lives. Hurry up, Ed!

