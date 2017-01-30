Get excited — there’s a new jam on the block! Rapper Drake debuted a new song at the first stop of his ‘Boy Meets World Tour’ in Amsterdam on Jan. 28, and it’s amazing. Give it a listen here!

It looks like Drake is debuting some new music! Drizzy, 30, previewed a new song at the first stop of his Boy Meets World Tour in Amsterdam on Jan. 28. The song, which is still untitled, is rumored to be off his upcoming album More Life. We’re loving the new tune!

After his tour had many delays, there were high expectations for the “Fake Love” singer and the debut of a new song definitely lived up to the hype! Some of the lines in the beginning of the song, brought typical Drizzy swag: “Studio right in my yacht” and “I’m in the penthouse but still nothing is sweet.” Damn Drake!

One thing that the hip hop star is definitely getting serious about is his relationship with Jennifer Lopez! It’s obvious that things have definitely been heating up for the singer, 47, and Drake. The “Hotline Bling” crooner is even thinking about tattooing Jennifer’s name — replacing his ink of his ex-Rihanna. Ooh la la! “JLo ain’t no average woman. Drake too is scared of another man coming in and trying to steal her,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tats are more permanent than a wedding ring and hurt like a mofo. Drake’s ready to go there and have her name on him!” No fake love here!

JLo’s beau’s new album More Life, still doesn’t have a release date, but it’s said to be coming out in “the near future,”says Hot New Hip Hop. The project will also be shared as an Apple Music playlist. We can’t wait to see what’s to come for the singer. Hopefully, Drake will reveal some more details during the next stops of his tour!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Drake’s new song?