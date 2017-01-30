Drake & JLo: He’s Ready To Prove His Love By Replacing Rihanna’s Shark Tattoo With Her Name

Courtesy of Instagram

Drake is not messing around when it comes to his love for Jennifer Lopez. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that he’s so serious about their relationship he’s looking to replace the tattoo he got for Rihanna with JLo’s name! Get the details here.

“[Drake] wants to end every speculation, every worry, every doubt that [Jennifer Lopez] has about him creeping on her,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “And he’s willing to permanently show it to her by covering the shark tattoo he got with Rihanna and replacing it with JLo’s name!”

Whoa! That tattoo meant so much to Drake, 30, when he got it inked on his arm because Rihanna, 28, had one just like it. RiRi reportedly got the tat to remind her of a very special day she had with Drake at the aquarium. For Drake to replace something that was once so special and symbolized the deep connection he had with the “Work” singer shows he truly believes he’s over her and totally willing to commit to JLo, 47. “He’s serious about JLo,” the insider continued. “Her ageless beauty and intellect. Her sex appeal and body. He’s not letting her go.” Aww!

“He wants her to get his name tatted on her too so that he knows the feelings mutual,” the insider continued. Well, that does seem fair. “JLo ain’t no average woman. Drake too is scared of another man coming in and trying to steal her. Tats are more permanent than a wedding ring and hurt like a mofo. Drake’s ready to go there and have her name on him!” That is so romantic! Let’s just hope this is the last lady Drake needs to get inked for or he’s definitely gonna need to invest in tattoo removal surgery!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Drake will get Jennifer’s name tattooed on his arm? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.