Donald Trump Fires Attorney General For Not Supporting His Immigration Order

REX/Shutterstock

Team Donald Trump is shrinking right before our eyes! The business mogul just fired his acting attorney, Sally Yates, for announcing that she will NOT support his controversial immigration order. Get all the shocking details, right here!

You go, girl! Sally Yates is the latest celebrity to mock Donald Trump‘s, 70, disgusting immigration order. But here’s the twist, SHE USED TO WORK FOR HIM! The key words being “used to.” As of Jan. 30, Sally will no longer be working for the President, according to the NY Post, for two huge reasons. 1) He flat out fired her, and 2) because of the Muslim ban executive order he recently signed. No word on how Sally feels about his decision just yet, but she definitely doesn’t approve of his new policy!

The attorney went out of her way to protest the immigration order, demanding that the Justice Department lawyers do NOT defend his heartless actions. Sally immediately confessed to going against Donald’s wishes, writing, “I am responsible for ensuring that the positions we take in court remain consistent with this institution’s solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right,” in an email to the Civil Division lawyers.

As for Donald and the White House, they believe Sally totally stabbed him in the back by protesting. “Sally has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States,” stated the White House in a statement on Jan. 30. That explains Donald’s decision to fire her, plus she was never his first pick anyway. The former Apprentice host was stuck with her because she’s a holdover from Barack Obama‘s administration. Donald originally wanted Jeff Sessions.

Fortunately, Sally doesn’t stand alone in her fight against the Muslim ban. Driven with rage, celebs like Ashton Kutcher, Simon Helberg, Julia Louise-Dreyfus, and the CEO of Starbucks are all chiming in on social media. If enough people disapprove of Donald’s actions, hopefully there’s a chance he’ll be impeached!

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about Donald firing Sally? Are you with him or against him?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.