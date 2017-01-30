Muslim Ban: Trump Blames Airport Chaos On Delta Computer Outage — Wait, What?

REX/Shutterstock

This is officially the lamest excuse ever for destroying American values and the lives of hundreds of immigrants, refugees and American green card holders. Despite major outrage, Donald Trump is defending his immigration ban, blaming craziness at airports over the weekend on Delta airlines and protestors rather than his terrifying policy.

Donald Trump, 70, took to Twitter (duh) following a weekend full of protests about his Muslim ban, and he’s not backing down from enforcing the policy, which blocks foreign nationals from “high risk” Muslim countries from entering the U.S. Chaos erupted in airports across the country as innocent travelers were detained over the weekend, but President Trump refuses to take blame for the insanity.

“Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning,” Donald tweeted. “Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage, protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Senator Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE SURE AMERICA IS SAFE AGAIN. there is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world! If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the “bad” would rush into our country during the week. A lot of bad “dudes” out there!”

Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the "bad" would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad "dudes" out there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Among those detained were multiple American heroes, including a U.S. Army interpreter who served in Iraq for more than ten years. Throughout the country, protestors gathered to express their anger over Trump’s policy, and celebrities were among the citizens who showed outrage.

At the SAG Awards on Jan. 29, a majority of winners used their acceptance speeches to take a stand and send love to those affected by this immigration ban. Clearly, Trump is unaffected.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Donald’s latest tweets about the Muslim ban?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.