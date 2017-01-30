REX/Shutterstock

Still going strong! In his juiciest interview to date, soccer legend David Beckham couldn’t help but gush over wifey Victoria. In fact, the couple renewed their vows after EIGHTEEN years of marriage! Listen to his sweet confession, right here.

Remember when Victoria Beckham, 42, was Posh Spice and David Beckham, 41, was the world’s sexiest soccer player? Eighteen years ago, these two power houses tied the knot in 1999. We seriously can’t believe it’s been so long, especially because 18 years in Hollywood is almost unheard of. Normally on the quiet side, David shockingly opened up about his marriage in a tell-all interview with BBC Radio 4. “We have renewed our vows,” dished the retired athlete. “It was a lot more private with only six people there in our house.”

We’re assuming those six people are David, the singer-turned fashion designer, and their four children — Brooklyn, Harper, Romeo, and Cruz. Talent definitely runs in this incredible family, as every single kid is excelling in something different. Cruz, for example, hopes to be the next Justin Bieber! The David mini-me released a holiday song this winter, titled, “If Everyday Was Christmas,” and the music video is the cutest thing we’ve ever seen. As for daughter Harper, she’s LITERALLY walking in mommy’s shoes. And by shoes, we mean HIGH HEELS!

Unfortunately, Victoria’s career has been at a bit of a stand still. Her fashion empire is of course taking off, but it’s her Spice Girls music that’s taking a backseat. Victoria has reportedly taken legal action against three of her former bandmates, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Mel B because of their reunion. Geri, Emma, and Mel, also known as Spice Girls — Gem, had plans for a 20th anniversary reunion that excluded Victoria and Mel C. Victoria allegedly freaked out and got the lawyers involved. Whatever happened to Girl Power?!

HollywoodLifers, are Victoria and David your #RelationShip goals for renewing their vows?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.