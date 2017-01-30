‘Counting On’ Recap: Jessa Duggar Takes Charge Redecorating Jeremy & Jinger’s New Home

Courtesy of TLC

With Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo’s wedding day 8 weeks away, the Jan. 30 episode of ‘Jill & Jessa Counting On’ was all about getting Jeremy’s house redecorated & Jinger-approved for when she finally moves in with him! The process was not easy though as Jessa took things into her own hands and caused Jeremy to get ‘nervous.’

Immediately following her November wedding, Jinger Duggar, 23, moved from her family home in Arkansas to Jeremy Vuolo‘s, 29, house in Laredo, Texas. But before she could do that, she had to turn Jeremy’s place into “a home.” And with the help of some of her siblings — mostly Jessa Duggar Seewald, 24, Jinger was able to do just that on the Jan. 30 episode of Jill & Jessa Counting On.

The episode began with Jinger’s sisters admitting they’re not excited for Jinger to get married and move so far away. “I’m not looking forward to when Jinger moves away,” Jessa said during a confessional interview. “We’re happy for her…sort of!” Jana Duggar, 27, added, “It’s going to be so sad.” But putting their own emotions aside, Jinger’s family helped her move into Jeremy’s pad and make sure it was up to her standards!

Jessa was the one who totally took charge on this project though, which was not a surprise to anyone! In fact, the expectant mom brought along 11 huge suitcases filled with supplies to decorate Jinger and Jeremy’s new home. “I was completely caught off guard by how much Jessa wanted to take,” Jinger revealed. Jeremy later added, “I was shocked by what she smuggled.”

“I brought EVERYTHING,” Jessa unapologetically admitted with a smile. “Flowers, candles, shelves, 8 European-sized pillows, all the tools…” Wow! Needless to say, before they boarded the airplane, they had to reorganize their bags in order to make sure each one was the correct weight. “He’s going to think I’m moving in right now,” Jinger said.

But of course everything Jessa brought ended up being put to good use, and she did all the redecorating and organizing once they arrived at Jeremy’s. “I completely trust her,” Jinger said. “Jess is very visionary… If Jessa likes it, I know I’m going to love it as well.” Jeremy, on the other hand, didn’t have much say in how his new home looked at all. Luckily though, he didn’t seem to mind!

“I don’t have too many guidelines or restrictions,” the former soccer player said. “My books are a non-negotionable though.” Of course in the end Jeremy’s beloved books ended up in the closet, which at first made him a bit upset. But he soon realized Jess’ vision was best. “A little piece of me just died,” Jeremy said as he moved his prized possessions into the closet. “I guess it wasn’t a non-negotionable after all!”

The group also bought a whole new set of furniture for Jeremy and Jinger’s new home! Jessa’s husband, Ben Seewald, 21, was even amazed by how much they changed Jeremy’s old digs around. “I had no idea they were giving Jeremy a whole new setup,” he admitted.

By the end of the show though, the new look was drastic yet much homier and comfortable. And for Jeremy, the whole process felt “surreal” — in a good way! “This is really happening. We’re going to be a married couple living under one roof — I couldn’t be happier,” Jeremy gushed. “Losing the bachelor pad, I don’t mind it. I’m just glad I’m getting a wife!” Aw! How cute is THAT?

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Jeremy was so laid-back about his entire apartment getting redecorated for Jinger?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.