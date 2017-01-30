Claire Foy’s Gorgeous Chignon At SAG Awards — Exact How To

REX/Shutterstock

Claire Foy should be crowned best beauty with that winning look at the SAG Awards! Get her exact hairstyle in 6 steps below!

Jillian Halouska was the hairstylist behind Claire Foy‘s look and told us about the inspiration: “Claire’s Valentino dress was very lovely and intricate. I wanted to edge it up a little and give the hair an editorial, runway feel. She’s always down to try new styles and I had been planning with her makeup artist and stylist for about a week. The final look was an effortless, young and chic chignon.”

Here are the exact how to steps!

“1. On damp hair, apply Matrix Style Link Blowout Skinny Queen, create a center part and blow dry.

2. Part out front pieces on each side in front of the ear. Using the blow dryer and a round brush, twist each piece back.

3. Using Matrix Style Link Over Achiever, mess up the rest of the hair to create texture and dimension. Pull into a low ponytail leaving the front two pieces out.

4. Separate the pony into three pieces and coil them around each other. Sculpt the pieces into a chignon to your liking, pinning as you go.

5. Half-tuck the front behind the ears and loosely pin a few pieces into the chignon. Lightly mist Matrix Biolage R.A.W. Replenish Oil-Mist all over for a nice, healthy sheen.

6. Lock everything in place with the Matrix Style Link Style Fixer.”

Claire took home the Actor statue for Actress In A Drama Series For The Crown. Congrats, Claire! We love the show!



