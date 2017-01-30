Ciara Debuts Lightened-Up Look With New Blonde Highlights

Courtesy of Instagram

Ciara just freshened up her look with some new blonde highlights! The singer and mom-to-be shared a cute selfie of her lightened-up locks, and she looks amazing. Click ahead for all of the details.

Forget what you thought about going darker during the winter! Ciara, 31, just took her ombré hair even blonder thanks to some all-over highlights.

Though Ciara has been rocking a highlighted look for a while in a variety of styles — from short bobs to long, tousled waves and even a lob with bangs — at the Harper’s Bazaar 150th Anniversary celebration on Jan. 27, we noticed she had gone even blonder. Confirming our suspicions, Ciara posted a selfie on Instagram on Jan. 30, writing, “Obsessed With My New Hair Color/Highlights!”

For her color refresh, Ciara’s longtime hairstylist Cesar Ramirez added platinum blonde color to frame her face and throughout the rest of her hair. Since Ciara’s due date for her first child with husband Russell Wilson is rapidly approaching, we have a feeling she opted for an organic coloring system that’s safe for pregnant women.

To complete her latest look, Ciara’s makeup artist Yolonda Frederick gave the Revlon spokesmodel a more natural makeup look. Defining her eyes with some soft smokey brown eyeshadows and a touch of black mascara, Yolonda left Ciara’s flawless skin clean and added pretty glossy pink lip.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ciara’s fresh new look?

