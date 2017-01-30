Chrissy Teigen Pregnant With A Boy? — Her Epic Clapback At Hater After Brutal IVF Disses

REX Shutterstock

Ooh! Do NOT cross Chrissy Teigen when it comes to the topic of trying to conceive babies. With pregnancy rumors flying, the model had a blistering clapback after a Twitter user dissed her about having to undergo IVF. We’ve the details here.

Chrissy Teigen, 31, has always been so open about her fertility struggles that for anyone to question how hard she has tried to get pregnant naturally is going to be a sore subject. The model revealed on her Twitter account that her next child with hubby John Legend, 38, is going to be a son, telling her followers, “Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left. A boy. So. Yeah.” Aww! She also revealed that she’s currently not pregnant, and even though she’s so forthright about the fact that she will have to undergo IVF to have her next baby, it just wasn’t good enough for one Twitter user.

A hater named Linda Wampler took her to task for not conceiving naturally, rudely asking, “ @ chrissyteigen did you give it a minute to try naturally or are you avoiding “the act?” At least no political rants!” Oh no she didn’t go there!!! Chrissy has shared her heartbreaking struggles to conceive, so for anyone to suggest she and John weren’t trying hard for a baby is just plain cruel! The mother of one was really irked by the comment, lashing out with a tweet that read, “Hi Linda, thanks for asking, you complete witch. I tried for about nine years. Anything else, let me know!” BURN!!!

@chrissyteigen did you give it a minute to try naturally or are you avoiding "the act?" At least no political rants! — Linda Wampler (@lindawampler) January 30, 2017

Hi Linda, thanks for asking, you complete witch. I tried for about 9 years. Anything else, let me know! https://t.co/54e9AvIqQ9 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 30, 2017

Chrissy has made no secret about the painful struggles she and John had to go through before finally welcoming their daughter Luna Simone, who is now nine months old. The couple specifically chose a female embryo so that they would have a little girl, because Chrissy loves how kind John is to women and knew their daughter would be the apple of her daddy’s eye. It’s great that they are going to give her a little brother one day, just not right now.

HollywoodLifers, was Chrissy’s clapback totally epic? Or should she have ignored the hater and not given her any attention?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.