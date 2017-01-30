REX/Shutterstock

No more hiding! For the first few months of her mysterious relationship, Chrissy Metz deliberately kept her boyfriend’s identity a secret! That is until the pre-SAG party, where the ‘This Is Us’ star flaunted her love interest. You’ll never guess who it is!

In a world where privacy is so underrated, we can’t blame Chrissy Metz, 36, for keeping her boyfriend a secret. Stepping out into the spotlight as a couple for the first time is a BIG deal, but the This Is Us star finally felt ready at the SAG Awards. During one of the pre-parties, Chrissy posed on the red carpet with The Hangover cameraman, Josh Stancil. That’s who she’s been dating for all this time! The lovebirds met a couple of months ago, but both agreed that keeping it under wraps for awhile was a good idea.

Now that they’ve made their official debut, can we just say how ADORABLE they look together?! The couple posed with their arms wrapped around each other at a party held at Los Angeles hotspot Chateau Marmont, where they later met up with actor friends Jessica Parker Kennedy and Tahj Mowry. For the bash, the stunning actress dazzled in a floor-length black gown with white and blue accents. Josh looked ruggedly handsome in a grey suit with a black button-up shirt and fancy dress shoes.

Since Chrissy values her privacy, we can’t say exactly how or when she met Josh. But even when the cameraman’s name wasn’t mentioned to the media, Chrissy couldn’t help but gush about their romance. Oh my God it’s going great. It’s going great,” she sweetly confessed to People. “I can’t imagine how it must be to date an actress. So God bless him. God bless him.” We actually think their pairing works perfectly, since they’re both in the entertainment business. We can’t wait to see where this goes!

