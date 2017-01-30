FameFlynet/Courtesy of Instagram

It’s no secret that Kendall Jenner is a trendsetter, but one of the supermodel’s more surprising style choices that caught on was her affinity for nipple piercings. Kylie Jenner, Bella Thorne and Paris Jackson are just a few of the other celebs who followed in Kendall’s footsteps to proudly show off the racy body jewelry — check out their best pics right here!

Kendall Jenner, 21, Kylie Jenner, 19, Bella Thorne, 19, and Paris Jackson, 18, have all dared to pierce their nipple(s), and you can click through the gallery, attached, to see pics of them flaunting their rings, bolts and other jewelry. Once you see the photos, vote in our poll and tell us who wears it best!

Bella and Paris are the most recent celebs to take cues from Kendall. Bella actually tweeted a shoutout to the model before she got her piercing done, writing, “So like I’m getting a nip piercing …#pullingAKendall #inspired,” on Jan. 23. Since then, she’s been showing off her new additions all over the place!

Though Kylie technically got her nipples pierced before her sister, Kendall is the one who popularized it. The supermodel has sported her piercings in everything from sexy lace bras to sheer long-sleeved shirts, and her body confidence is undeniably inspiring! It’s also continuing to run in the family; their half-brother Rob Kardashian‘s fiancee Blac Chyna, 28, also had her nipples pierced at one point, though we haven’t seen her jewelry since around January 2015.

Finally, the late Michael Jackson‘s daughter Paris also stepped out with her nipple piercings on display on Jan. 27, going braless beneath a clingy top. We’re sure more celebs will follow suit as warm-weather events like Coachella begin to happen — we’ll keep you posted!

HollywoodLifers, would you ever get your nipple(s) pierced? Tell us where you stand on the trend!

