Camila Cabello Wows With First Solo Performance — Watch ‘Bad Things’ Here

Camila Cabello put on a stunning first performance since officially leaving Fifth Harmony, and you’ll want to check it out ASAP! Watch her sing the infectious ‘Bad Things’ with Machine Gun Kelly on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ right here.

Camila Cabello, 19, performed her hit song “Bad Things” with Machine Gun Kelly, 26, on Ellen on Jan. 30, and we were blown away. WATCH her first post-Fifth Harmony performance above!

Camila sounded amazing, and looked just as good in a sporty bomber jacket and high-waisted pants as she belted out the sexy duet with Machine Gun Kelly, AKA Richard Colson Baker. We couldn’t take our eyes off her, and we’re so glad that she finally gets to shine as a soloist!

Fifth Harmony also recently gave their first performance without Camila. Ally Brooke, Normani Hamilon, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui sang “Work From Home” at the People’s Choice Awards on Jan. 18, and fans were thrilled, but it was obvious that something — or someone, rather — was missing. It came as a shock when Camila announced her departure from the group in December 2016, and while we’re so happy that the young songstress is going her own way, it’ll take a while for us to get used to the “new Fifth Harmony”!

Anyway, if you haven’t seen the “Bad Things” music video yet, don’t waste another moment! It’s super sexy, and Camila and MGK definitely get up to no good as they run around breaking into buildings and setting things on fire. What rebels!

