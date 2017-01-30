Budweiser’s Super Bowl Commercial Teases The Origin Story Of The ‘King Of Beers’

Budweiser is known for their ability to reign supreme during the Super Bowl each year with the absolute best commercials. But this year they are really pulling out all the stops with a TV spot that tells the epic immigrant story of the co-founder of the legendary beer company!

Budweiser previewed what is sure to be their most amazing Super Bowl commercial of all time over the weekend with a 15 second teaser that already has us buzzing. The TV spot will follow the origin story of the “King of Beers,” Adolphus Busch, the German-born, Anheuser-Busch co-founder.

The brief clip starts as a pair of feet are moving purposefully across the squeaking floor of a bar. The camera pans up to reveal the person walking is a man who we can only assume is Adolphus. As he comes to a stop a man next to him slyly comments, “You don’t look like you’re from around here.” Adolphus raises his eyes from the ground looking like he’s ready to take this guy on if he’s insulting his heritage.

Adolphus’ story is truly an amazing one that started in 1857 when he and his brothers left Germany and moved to St. Louis. It was in St. Louis where Adolphus would take over his father-in-law’s company to become the “King of Beers” by turning it into the world’s largest beer producer.

Budweiser has come out saying the Super Bowl ad is “super relevant,” but not intended to be political. However, it is hard to ignore that the story about the struggles of an immigrant will not resonate with the audience this year in light of the recent Muslim ban put in place by President Donald Trump.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Budweiser’s new Super Bowl ad? Give us all your thoughts below!