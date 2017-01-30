American Boy, 5, Held At Airport For Hours All Alone After Trump’s Muslim Ban — So Sad

This seriously makes our hearts hurt! Possibly the youngest person to get swept up in President Donald Trump’s executive order of banning certain Muslims from entering the U.S., was a 5-year-old boy from Maryland! Even worse, the child was detained for HOURS by himself. Just wait until you watch his emotional reunion with his mom!

While several refugees and immigrants across the country have found themselves detained at airports as a result of President Donald Trump‘s, 70, Muslim ban, one specific case from Jan. 28 REALLY got under our skin. A five-year-old boy from Iran, who was identified as a U.S. citizen and Maryland resident, according to Huffington Post, endured a several-hour detention shortly after he landed at Dulles Airport in Washington D.C.

After the boy, who was held for hours all by himself, was finally released, he reunited with his mom and family members in a super emotional video obtained by WJLA. In the clip, his family held flowers and sang “Happy Birthday” to the child.

I can’t believe they detained a 5 year old boy at an airport. His mom was waiting for him here. An innocent 5 yr old? I can’t beleive it USA — Gia Vicentini (@gia_vicentini) January 30, 2017

#MuslimBan #Notmypresident detained a 5 year old boy at an airport in DC!!! DESPICABLE!!! — diana v parker (@schmaxie10) January 30, 2017

Detained a 5 year old boy at Dulles Airport for hours, away from his parents! Shame on you @realDonaldTrump !!! — Ellie Trujillo (@loyis70) January 30, 2017

The video of the 5 year old boy who was detained for hours at Dulles Airport today is absolutely heartbreaking. This can’t be life. — ♥♥RaShonda♥♥ (@ShesSavvy) January 30, 2017

Is a 5 year old boy, detained for hours at Dulles airport, a real threat @POTUS ? #resist #impeachtrump #slowclap — Pam Alam (@TheREALpamalam) January 30, 2017

okay i am actually scared for my life. if they can detain a 5 year old boy at an airport then they will have no problem doing that to me — nikki (@sgfgdolans) January 29, 2017

The five-year-old had been traveling to D.C. with another family member. When he landed, his Iranian mother planned to meet him at the airport. After hours of no answers after her son failed to be released from holding, she reportedly contacted Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and begged him to help her. Terry, who was present at Dulles on the 28th, spoke to the press about Trump’s Muslim ban, saying, “This is not the America we know.”

The incident sparked major outrage online, with many people taking to social media to voice their anger. After all, just 24 hours earlier, President Trump signed an executive order banning immigration from seven countries — Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen — all with large Muslim populations. But not only does it ban these travelers from entering the U.S., it also blocks Syrian refugees from entering the U.S.

The president defended his order by saying it’s meant to “keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America.” “We don’t want to admit into our country the very threats we are fighting overseas,” Trump said. However, on Jan. 28, a federal judge temporarily blocked parts of the order. White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus then reversed the order’s previous stance of barring green card holders on Jan. 29, The New York Times reported.

