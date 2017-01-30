‘Beauty & The Beast’ Trailer: Watch & Hear Ariana Grande & John Legend’s Magical Duet

Image Courtesy of Disney

A brand-new ‘Beauty & the Beast’ trailer premiered Jan. 30 during ‘The Bachelor,’ and it was beyond enchanting. John Legend and Ariana Grande’s version of the title song is absolutely perfect. Watch and prepare to fall in love with the tale as old as time all over again!

The new and final trailer was released by the movie’s stars Luke Evans and Josh Gad, who play Gaston and Le Fou. The trailer features the evolution of Belle and the Beast’s relationship. As we watch them fall in love, we hear Ariana Grande and John Legend’s version of “Beauty & the Beast” in the background. Their voices are magical together.

The trailer for Beauty and the Beast is here 🌹 On 3.17, rediscover a tale as old as time. Get your tickets now at https://t.co/OVfl7sKZVh pic.twitter.com/i3AvoOfBMq — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) January 31, 2017

The trailer also features glimpses of a very arrogant Gaston fawning over himself, the Beast capturing Maurice, and Belle coming to his rescue. When the Beast saves Belle from a pack of wolves, that’s when everything changes. “You have to help me,” she says to him. “You have to stand.”

Belle tends to his wounds, and she teaches him how to love again. Hearing Ariana and John’s perfect harmony as Belle and the Beast dance is enough to give anyone goosebumps. This movie is going to be incredible.

The live-action Beauty & the Beast will hit theaters on March 17, 2017. The movie also stars Ewan McGregor (Lumiere), Ian McKellen (Cogsworth), Emma Thompson (Mrs. Potts), Stanley Tucci (Cadenza), Kevin Kline (Maurice), and Audra McDonald (Garderobe).

“Beauty and the Beast” won the 1992 Oscar for Best Original Song. The song was sung by Angela Lansbury, who played Mrs. Potts, in the original film and was made into a duet featuring Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson. Celine will also be singing the original song “How Does A Moment Last Forever.”

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the latest Beauty & the Beast trailer? Let us know!

