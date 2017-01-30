REX/Shutterstock

The Azealia Banks/Rihanna feud has been taken to another level! After Rihanna totally obliterated the ‘212’ rapper with a sick burn on Instagram, she fought back by doing the unthinkable: posting her phone number. Not. Cool. You don’t think Rihanna’s taking that, though, do you?

Shots fired! Azealia Banks, 25, doesn’t want Rihanna, 28, to have the last word in their epic fight about President Trump‘s immigrant ban (Azealia supports, Rihanna doesn’t), and escalated it by doing something despicable. Riled up by Rihanna mocking her practice of sacrificing chickens, Azealia leaked her personal phone number in a (now deleted) Instagram screenshot on January 29! Rihanna’s phone number has since been disconnected, probably after loads of Azealia’s 446,000 followers tried getting in touch with her!

That’s bold — and cold! She also reportedly called out Rihanna in two Instagram videos. They have both been deleted, as well. It’s unclear if it was a response to Azealia’s behavior, but Rihanna soon after posted a kissy-face Instagram photo, captioned “what u came for…” Damn. Hopefully Azealia gets that message!

Their feud started after President Trump signed an executive order earlier in the week banning travelers and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Syria, and Libya. Travelers are not allowed into the United States for 90 days, and refugees will be turned away, even after the sometimes years-long vetting process, for an additional 120 days.

Rihanna was one of the celebrities who passionately condemned the order on Twitter after it was announced. After all, she’s an immigrant, too! But Azealia, outspoken as always, lashed out at Rihanna and said that her opinion wasn’t valid because she “can’t even vote.” Not okay. Rihanna responded in a subtle but devastating fashion: posting a beautiful, high-fashion photo of herself, with hashtags like #savethechickens. Ouch!

