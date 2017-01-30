Ashley Graham Rocks 2 Glam Miss Universe Dresses — Vote For Your Fave

AP Images Courtesy of FOX

Ashley Graham looked gorgeous at the 65th Miss Universe competition on Jan. 29th. Ashley was the Backstage host and she rocked two sexy dresses in one night. We love both of her looks so much and we can’t decide which one was our favorite! What do you guys think? VOTE.

Ashley Graham, 28, looked absolutely amazing at the 65th Miss Universe pageant on Jan. 29th on FOX. The model, designer and body activist joined the show as the Backstage Host and she did a fabulous job, as always! Ashley rocked not one, but two, different dresses and we can’t decide which one we liked better.

She kicked the night off on the the red carpet when she rocked a stunning gold beaded Roberto Cavalli gown. The sleeveless gown was completely see-through and was covered in gold beading and embellishments. The bodice of the dress was skin-tight and featured a thin black belt that cinched in her waist. Under the dress was a black bodysuit, while the skirt of the dress was completely see-through. We love all the metallic gold sequins and beading on the dress, it was so intricate. She topped the look off with a pair of black SCHUTZ Saasha-Lee heels.

Her second look of the evening was a sexy red THEIACouture beaded dress. The red dress featured a corset bustier bodice that showed off massive cleavage while the waist was cinched in, highlighting her curvaceous figure. The skin-tight dress was completely covered in red sequins and beads, while the front of the dress was cutout showing off her legs. She topped this sexy dress off with a simple pair of metallic silver Stuart Weitzman ankle-strap sandals.

We love both of her sexy dresses so much, and we cannot decide which look was our favorite! What do you guys think? VOTE.

