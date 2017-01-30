Rex/Shutterstock

Oh no! Antonio Banderas just wanted to work out, but the ‘Puss In Boots’ star’s exercise session was cut short in the worst way possible. Antonio reportedly had to be taken to the hospital after he suddenly felt ‘agonizing’ pains in his chest. Is he okay?

Thankfully, Antonio Banderas is still with us, following this terrifying health scare. The 56-year-old actor was rushed to the hospital on Jan. 26 when he felt “agonizing chest pains” while exercising in his Surrey, England home, according to The Sun. A 999 call (think 911) was made and Antonio was reportedly taken to St. Peter’s Hospital in Chertsey, where doctors placed him under observation.

Ultimately, the medical professionals released Antonio, deeming him healthy enough to return to his £2.4 million property in Cobham. Antonio gave his thanks to the medics who helped him out, according to The Sun, confirming that he had an “episode.”

Antonio needs to take it easy! The actor recently starred in The 33, a biopic about the 2010 Chilean mining disaster that trapped 33 miners underground. Filming took a toll on Antonio’s body, which might have contributed to this “episode.”

“The most physically demanding part was being in one of the mines,” he said about filming. “It was a very toxic mine with a lot of methane gas that leaves a metallic feeling in your mouth for days. We were also operating heavy trucks and machinery that produced a lot of carbon monoxide that we were breathing and dirt and rocks were falling on top of our heads.”

Maybe Antonio might want to hold off on exercising so hard? After all, he has a new movie coming out. Salty is a film about “an aging rick star is kidnapped while vacationing Thailand” and it’s set for an Aug. 2017 release. He also has roles in Black Butterfly, Stoic and Security, all set to be released this year. With 2017 being the “Year of Antonio,” he needs to stay healthy because he’s going to be on a lot of red carpets! Get well soon, Antonio!

