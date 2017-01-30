Courtesy of TMZ.com

OMG, this is a duet over two decades in the making! Backstreet Boy A.J. McLean was in the house for NSYNC’er Joey Fatone’s big 40th birthday bash and the guys took to the stage for a boy band mashup of our dreams! We’ve got the video of their sing-off, right here!

The Backstreet Boys and NSYNC may have been rivals back in the day, but their members are now so tight that they’re celebrating birthday milestones together! Joey Fatone turned the big 4-0 on Jan. 28, and to celebrate the NSYNC member threw a big bash at Ora nightclub in Miami and Backstreet Boy A.J. McLean, 39, was on hand for the festivities. The two ended up giving the audience the biggest present of all, an amazing duet of the BSB’s classic “I Want It That Way.” Wait, shouldn’t they have done an NSYNC song? After all that is Joey’s band!

It didn’t matter to the crowd, which absolutely ate up the performance, singing along and snapping video of the epic moment between the two pop icons. In the video obtained by TMZ, it sounds like the club had the audio of “I Want It That Way” on a karaoke machine, which might be why they chose that pop classic to perform. It’s so cute how Joey totally gets into singing his pop rivals’ music so beautifully, and how cool is it that he knows all the words? We love it!

It’s too bad that Joey’s bandmates weren’t able to be there to help him celebrate turning 40, so it’s great that A.J. was there to help make things lit! The five guys did managed to get together — and get our reunion hopes up — back un Aug. 2016 when J.C. Chasez turned the milestone age. Justin Timberlake, 35, even posted an epic Instagram photo of the group and it seemed just like old times! At least a member of the BSB was on hand to help with Joy’se festivities, even if his own bandmates were no-shows.

HollywoodLifers, are you disappointed that the rest of the NSYNC guys weren’t there for Joey’s birthday?

