Royal Rumble Live Blog: A Play-By-Play Of WWE’s Massive Event

Let’s get ready to Rumble! The WWE kicks off the ‘Road To WrestleMania’ with its biggest match on Jan. 29, as thirty Superstars will compete in the Royal Rumble! There’s so much more action going on so check out the live results of this massive event!

Everything is bigger in Texas, so it makes sense that the 2017 Royal Rumble would come from San Antonio. Hopefully, the Alamodome will be big enough to contain all this action, as the main event sees 30 of the WWE’s Superstars compete in an over-the-top-rope battle royal for the chance to headline WrestleMania 33. For those superstars, this is an once-in-a-lifetime chance to have that coveted “WrestleMania moment.” Who will be the last one standing?

It’s going to be one hell of a night. The pre-show kickoff event starts at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT, with the main show beginning at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM ET. HollywoodLife.com will continue to update this post with the latest results, so keep coming back for the latest play-by-play.

The 2017 WWE Royal Rumble Lineup:

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Cesaro and Sheamus defend against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Singles Match

Sasha Banks faces Nia Jax

Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella and Naomi clash with Alexa Bliss, Mickie James and Natalya

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Rick Swann defends against Neville

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte Flair seeks to teach challenger Bayley a lesson

WWE World Championship Match

AJ Styles puts his belt on the line against John Cena

WWE Universal Championship Match

(No Disqualification / Chris Jericho will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage)

Kevin Owens risks his title against a furious Roman Reigns

2017 Royal Rumble Match

30 Superstars. One Winner.

The following 22 Superstars have been announced for this match:

Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, The Undertaker, Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Cesaro, Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Luke Harper, Big Show, Sami Zayn, Big Cass, Rusev, Mojo Rawley. With eight spots left, there’s plenty of room for an old WWE Legend to make a return or perhaps the debut of a brand new Superstar?

Who do you want to win the Royal Rumble, HollywoodLifers? Keep checking back for all the latest updates and results.

