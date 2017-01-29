Winona Ryder’s Face During ‘Stranger Things’ SAG Win Turns Into Amazing Memes

Courtesy of TNT

Everyone is talking about it… What was going on with Winona Ryder during the ‘Stranger Things’ SAG Awards win? The actress was making some crazy faces that obviously turned into hysterical memes in a matter of seconds.

What…is…happening?! While Stranger Things actor David Harbour gave an impassioned speech concerning Donald Trump’s “Muslim Ban” executive order, co-star Winona Ryder stood beside him making odd facial expressions and hand motions throughout the speech.

First, Winona took the SAG Award as she and the Stranger Things kids celebrated on stage. As David began his speech, Winona was seen sneaking under David’s arm whispering how heavy the award is and asked David to take it. Okay, that’s normal, the awards look heavy. However, things continued to get…strange. As David rang his fists in the air and called for peace and liberty and vowed to continue to welcome freaks and geeks, Winona seemed to mock his movements, while intermittently looking confused. Throughout the entire, powerful speech, Winona stood at David’s side, switching her facial expressions from looks of utter confusion to giddiness to shock. Winona may have had too much beetlejuice!

Twitter obviously reacted with a series of hysterical memes of Winona’s odd expression. Here’s some faves!

Literally every facial expression I make in a day #SAGAwards #WinonaRyder pic.twitter.com/SwWkAUxiEx — Natasha Del Riego (@natashaaa__) January 30, 2017

When you're trying to figure out what the hell is going on. #WinonaRyder #sagawards pic.twitter.com/pZuY6tmF12 — Kamrun (@kamrunnesa) January 30, 2017

Winona Ryder giving us ALL the Norma Desmond faces in 60 seconds for #StrangerThings win at #sagawards2017 to win bonus award! #WinonaRyder pic.twitter.com/dHLEnPk75l — Marc DJMoose Moder (@moosesicman) January 30, 2017

I will be using #WinonaRyder #SAGAwards gifs all week as we try to get through another week in Trumpland. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/14CPDWeAGb — badboykundo ✌ (@mrlikeag6) January 30, 2017

We’ll have what she’s having. But, in all seriousness, this was a huge night for Winona and the Stranger Things cast. The Netflix favorite took home the big award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble In A Drama Series at the SAGs. The other big winner of the night was the cast of Hidden Figures, who won Best Ensemble In A Motion Picture. Moonlight, La La Land, Veep and The Crown also got a lot of love from the Screen Actors Guild and took home awards. Like David Harbour’s, many speeches were passionate and patriotic, revolving around Donald Trump’s first frightening week in office. Luckily, we all have Winona Ryder to bring light to things. Thanks Winona!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think about the SAG Awards? Do you think Winona’s meme is funny? Let us know!

