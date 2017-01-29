William H. Macy Wins SAG Award For Outstanding Male Actor In A Comedy Series

Image Courtesy of TBS

Congratulations to William H. Macy! He took home the coveted role for Male Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards! William is a knockout on his hit show, ‘Shameless’, and he’s totally deserving of this award. Go, William!



Amazing! At the top of the show at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 29, William H. Macy took home the award for Male Actor in a Comedy Series for Shameless, beating out immensely talented peers like: Anthony Anderson, for Black-ish, Tituss Burgess, for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Ty Burrell, for Modern Family, and Jeffrey Tambor, for Transparent. Incredible!

Go William! This is the second win for William at the SAG Awards in this category. He took home the award in 2003, as well! William’s speech was both touching and funny. He first thanked his beautiful wife, Felicity Huffman, for her support, and gave a shoutout to his cast and crew for being so cool to work with! He got in a joke at Jeffrey while he was up there, saying that Jeffrey probably didn’t think he’d lose to someone like him. And, shockingly, he actually thanked(?) Donald Trump for inspiring him every day!

“I’m shocked. I’m probably not as shocked as Jeffrey, but I’m pretty shocked. I would like to go against the stream this evening and thank President Trump for making Frank Gallagher seem so normal. I love being an actor, I love being in this room with all of you. I love my wife. And if you ever get a chance to work with Showtime, do it. If you ever get a chance to work with my cast, do it.”

