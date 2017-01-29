Royal Rumble: [SPOILER] Outlasts 29 Superstars To Win WrestleMania Title Shot

Courtesy of the WWE

He did it! He won! Thirty WWE Superstars entered the ring during the 2017 Royal Rumble and at the end of the night, there’s was only man standing. Find out who just won a shot of a lifetime and will now headline ‘WrestleMania 33!’

The winner of the 2017 Royal Rumble is…Randy Orton This may have been one of the most unpredictable Rumbles in history, as fans weren’t certain who was going to win. That made the match all more exciting to watch!

It came down to Randy, Chris Jericho, Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns. Jericho attempted a high-risk maneuver but ate a Superman punch. Bray and Randy did their best, but Roman ultimately threw out Bray. It looked like Roman was about to win his second Royal Rumble, but Randy naked a RKO out of nowhere! Roman staggered to his feet and Randy sent “The Big Dog” falling to the floor! Randy Orton is the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble winner and will go on to headline WrestleMania!

Going into this match, there were only 23 Superstars who could claim they won the Royal Rumble: Jim Duggan, Big John Studd, Hulk Hogan (2) Ric Flair, Yokozuna, Bret Hart, Lex Luger, Shawn Michaels (2), “Stone Cold” Steve Austin (3), Vince McMahon, The Rock, Triple H (2), Brock Lesnar, Chris Benoit, Batista (2), Rey Mysterio, The Undertaker, John Cena (2), Edge, Alberto Del Rio, Sheamus, and Roman Reigns. Randy now joins the exclusive club of winning two Royal Rumble matches!

Roman won his first Royal Rumble in 2015, ousting Kane, The Big Show, Dean Ambrose, and Russev, to be the last Superstar standing. Despite The Rock coming out celebrate with his cousin, many in the WWE Universe were upset with Roman’s win. Many fans wanted Daniel Bryan to win, and the hashtag #CancelWWENetwork started to trend worldwide.

Thankfully, there wasn’t such a massive backlash at the end of the 2016 Royal Rumble. Roman was about to join Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin as a back-to-back Rumble winner, when Triple H came in as the 30 th Superstar of the match. It didn’t take long for Triple H to ditch Roman over the top rope. After that, it only took “The Cerebral Assassin” to toss Dean Ambrose out of the ring and claim his second Royal Rumble win.

Now, after securing the Royal Rumble win,Randy will head to WrestleMania 33 to challenge for possibly SmackDown’s world title, which left the Rumble around the waist of John Cena. Or, will the Viper change the rules and jump ship to Raw to chase after the Universal title? Either way, with the Rumble kicking off “The Road To WrestleMania,” it’s going to be one hell of a wild ride getting to the biggest night in sports entertainment!

Are you happy with the 2017 Royal Rumble winner, HollywoodLifers? Who did you want to win the massive 30-man match?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.