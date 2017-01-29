Miss Universe 2016 Crowned: See Who Won The Epic Competition

Courtesy of FOX

It’s official, there’s a new Miss Universe! The lovely and deserving young lady was crowned the winner in the Philippines on Jan. 29, and we couldn’t be happier for her! Find out who took home the crown, right here!

And the winner is… Miss France! The stunning 23-year-old woman, Iris Mittenaere, battled it out with ladies from all over the world at the Miss Universe competition on Jan. 29, and she came out on top! We couldn’t be more excited about the deserving young woman.

It certainly wasn’t an easy win. The top three ladies were all amazingly beautiful and intelligent and had great answers to Steve’s final question to name one of their failures and what they learned from it. However, Iris was just a little bit more emotional and brilliant, and she beat out Miss Colombia and Miss Haiti to take home the win!

Miss France took “gorgeous” to another level at the flashy competition, rocking one of the most beautiful dresses we have ever seen! The gown was covered in gold and silver beading, and managed to be both sexy and modest at the same time, hugging her curves and elegantly gracing her neck. She looks like not just a princess, but a queen!

Of course all eyes were on host Steve Harvey when it came time to hand out the crown because last year he called out the wrong name leading to a whole embarrassing and devastating fiasco. Luckily, this year went off without a hitch, as gorgeous 2015 winner Pia Wurtzbach handed Steve a thick black pair of glasses to make sure he could see the card correctly. Miss France was handed her rightful crown while being congratulated by her runner-up. So cute!

Iris is studying to become a dental surgeon, and said that if she wins she will make her year-long platform teaching the important of oral and dental health! How amazing is that? She’s definitely going to inspire kids with her own pearly whites – they’re gorgeous!

