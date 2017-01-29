Watch SAG Awards Live Stream — See The Full Show Online Free

Image Courtesy of SAG Awards

The race for the Oscars continues with the Screen Actors Guild Awards, taking place on Sunday, Jan. 29! It’s a night that will celebrate both movies and television, and we have a live stream video right here so YOU can watch the show online. Click below!

Get excited! The Screen Actors Guild Awards are finally here, and the show is bound to be full of surprises. Live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, your favorite actors and actresses will compete for the biggest prizes on Jan. 29. The show will air on both TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET, while the red carpet starts before it at 6 p.m ET, but don’t even worry about moving away from this screen because we have a live stream video of the ceremony RIGHT HERE! You can also watch the show HERE if you don’t have a cable log-in!

During the SAG Awards, 13 awards in both movies and television will be presented, while Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton will present comedian Lily Tomlin with the SAG Life Achievement Award.

Manchester by the Sea will likely take home a lot of awards as it leads with four nominations. Fences and Moonlight are both up for three awards each. And in the TV categories, The Crown, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, Westworld and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story are all expected to win big!

Stars expected to attend and walk the red carpet include Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Lucas Hedges, Taraji P. Henson, Brie Larson, Janelle Monáe, Viggo Mortensen and Octavia Spencer.

There will be so many stars and so many awards handed out — we can’t wait to see how the night unfolds.

